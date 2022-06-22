Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race

Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Political newcomer Katie Britt is heading to the general election in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

Britt beat veteran lawmaker Rep. Mo Brooks in Tuesday’s GOP runoff. Speaking from Huntsville, Brooks acknowledged her win shortly after media reports called it around 8 p.m.

Britt is vying to take the place of her former boss, Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of this term. Britt used to be his chief of staff.

She also used to be president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, which she resigned from to run for Senate.

Britt will face Democrat Will Boyd in the November general election for Shelby’s seat.

Brooks currently serves as in the United State House of Representatives, representing Alabama’s Fifth District. He campaigned heavily on the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but that endorsement was rescinded in March.

Trump then endorsed Britt toward the end of the race.

This was not Brooks’ first run for the U.S. Senate. He ran in 2017 but lost the Republican primary to Roy Moore.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday

Latest News

Primary runoff elections underway in Alabama
Primary runoff elections underway in Alabama
Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are likely heading to a runoff election to decide who the...
Alabama’s runoff election for U.S. Senate will determine which GOP candidate will be on the November ballot
Alabama’s runoff election for U.S. Senate will determine which GOP candidate will be on the November
Alabamians will once again head to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, this time for primary runoff...
Decision 2022 primary runoff happening today!