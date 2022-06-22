First Alert: Triple digit heat arriving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The humidity will be in the muggy category for most of Central Alabama for the rest of the workweek. It won’t be chart-topping mugginess like we had last week, but it will certainly be noticeably muggy each day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Pair that with temperatures that will be in or near record territory each afternoon and we have a very, very hot beginning to summer 2022. A Heat Advisory has actually been issued for today for many counties, and could very well be issued again over the next several days.

Highs will reach the lower 100s starting this afternoon. As is typically the case, there will be a range of about 5° each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in Central Alabama, but a good chunk of us will see triple digits every day starting today.

Highs will reach or get close to 100 degrees through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

In Montgomery and other official climate sites it is very possible that the daily record high temperature is tied or broken more than once through Saturday. Records are in the lower 100s, and that’s what our forecast continues to call for.

Other than the heat it’s a relatively quiet week with little rain in the forecast through the remainder of the workweek. A stray shower is possible today, a few showers and storms may form tomorrow and Friday looks mainly dry. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday and again this weekend/next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will change a bit this weekend as moisture and mugginess increase across Alabama. The result will be at least isolated showers and storms all weekend long. As we get closer the chance of rain may need to be increased a little, but for now it’s at 20-30% both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday has a slightly higher chance of featuring wet weather.

Even with the chance of rain, highs this weekend should still near or even eclipse 100 degrees. Of course if your town sees rain that would limit the extent of your heat that day.

Highs will reach 100 degrees this weekend with some isolated showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will fall back some as we head into next week with some additional shower and storm coverage in the forecast. Right now it’s looking like isolated chances to start next week.

But the main story at this point is the intense heat on the way. With this in mind, please remember the following tips to keep you and your family safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

