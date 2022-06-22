Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.

R.E.A.L Park renderings (MCEDA)

R.E.A.L Park was developed from a partnership between the Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), landowners and Farpoint Development. It will encompass 683 acres at the site of Beck’s Turf Farm, located off Exit 42 on Interstate 85.

When the park’s construction is completed, it will house the only Class A warehouse/manufacturing building available for lease within a 40-mile radius, according to MADE in Alabama.

Farpoint development is already actively marketing the building to potential company tenants.

