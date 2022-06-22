Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery.

Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to anyone in the public looking for relief from the brutal heat. Some locations will also have water on-site for those in need.

“Anytime there is a heat advisory in our area, we do what we can to help,” said Griffith Waller with the city of Montgomery.

The heat and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses and even death. The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging the public to stay safe.

“The bottom line is we need to do all we can to protect ourselves in the heat, and also protect our loved ones, our family members of children or elderly people that are more vulnerable to this,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As the temperatures go up, so do the dangers from heat-related illnesses. ADPH reported a total of 14 heat-related deaths in 2020 and is urging residents to be safe.

“I think that’s something we have to be aware of, we’ve had a number of deaths in the state of Alabama over the last several years and we know that persons can push themselves to the point in the heat to actually have what’s called a heat stroke,” said Dr. Landers. “There are a lot of signs when this happens and there are ways to prevent it.”

Here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind to make sure your family remains safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

