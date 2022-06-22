Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

Cooling stations are opening and residents are urged to stay safe
Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama.
Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama.(WCAX)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery.

Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to anyone in the public looking for relief from the brutal heat. Some locations will also have water on-site for those in need.

“Anytime there is a heat advisory in our area, we do what we can to help,” said Griffith Waller with the city of Montgomery.

The heat and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses and even death. The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging the public to stay safe.

“The bottom line is we need to do all we can to protect ourselves in the heat, and also protect our loved ones, our family members of children or elderly people that are more vulnerable to this,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As the temperatures go up, so do the dangers from heat-related illnesses. ADPH reported a total of 14 heat-related deaths in 2020 and is urging residents to be safe.

“I think that’s something we have to be aware of, we’ve had a number of deaths in the state of Alabama over the last several years and we know that persons can push themselves to the point in the heat to actually have what’s called a heat stroke,” said Dr. Landers. “There are a lot of signs when this happens and there are ways to prevent it.”

Here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind to make sure your family remains safe:

  • Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing
  • Avoid large meals
  • Use sunscreen and wear hats
  • Check on those without proper means of staying cool

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
Different types of lightning.
It’s Lightning Safety Awareness Week
It’s Lightning Safety Awareness Week
It’s Lightning Safety Awareness Week
FILE PHOTO: Gov. Kay Ivey makes campaign stop in Mobile to talk with Azalea City Republican...
Gov. Ivey: Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas, diesel taxes a ‘gimmick’