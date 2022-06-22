Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says

Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and two friends in Kentucky. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life after a group of men brutally attacked him while he was walking home.

WKYT reports Logan Parsons was walking with his fiancé and two other friends on June 19 when the attack happened.

According to Parsons’ family, three men jumped him while on Main Street in front of a Marriott at City Center in Lexington.

Parsons’ fiancé said he remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries and needed brain surgery after the incident.

Lexington police confirmed an assault happened at that location as officers were called to the scene at about 2:45 a.m., but the reported attackers took off from the area.

Anyone with further information on the incident has been urged to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden: 'Nonsense' we aren't producing enough oil
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin met Wednesday in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal