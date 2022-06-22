Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mother sentenced to 10 years for death of baby found in college restroom

Breyona Reddick was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The mother of a baby who was found dead in the trash at a college in Ohio in 2019 was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Portage County court records show that Breyona Reddick previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, WOIO reports. The Cleveland woman was initially indicted on charges that included aggravated murder and felonious assault.

According to investigators, cleaning crews at Hiram College, located in Hiram, first found the newborn in a garbage bag inside a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall in October 2019.

Reddick was eventually identified as both the baby’s mother and the suspect who abandoned the baby at the college.

Hiram police said the baby boy was alive when he was born.

Reddick spoke at her sentencing, calling the decision to abandon the baby a “lapse in judgement.”

In January 2022, Reddick said she gave birth to another child.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday

Latest News

Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport, 3 injured
FILE - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, arrives for a news conference ahead of...
Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.
Bear being removed from home in Crivitz
Caught on video: Bear climbs into Wisconsin home while family is sleeping