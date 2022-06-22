Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-agency law enforcement operation aimed at taking violent fugitives and non-compliant sex offenders off the streets has ended with multiple arrests and indictments around central Alabama.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, “Operation Washout,” was a joint operation among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that “represents two weeks of intense efforts by professionals who are committed to making communities and their residents safer from violent crime,” according to Jesse Seroyer, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a total of 18 individuals have been indicted from the Montgomery area on federal charges. Those suspects include:

Mario Aguilera, 38, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Antonio Bailey, 39, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance;

Christopher Shay Barron, 45, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm;

Patrick Bass, 42, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense;

Julius Calhoun, 27, for possession of a stolen firearm;

Rodricko Davis, 30, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Christopher Duncan, 39, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Antwon Fisher, 38, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Arthur Hamilton, 34, on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Deshunquez Harris, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Eric Hoskins, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;

Willie Thomas Luckie, Jr., 56, for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon;

Kendarius Powell, 23, for possession of a stolen firearm;

Marcus Salter, 26, for possession of a stolen firearm;

Tadarius Salter, 22, for possession of a stolen firearm;

Adrian Fitzgerald Talley, III, 29, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Jeremiah Trammer, 32, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance; and

Christopher Washington, 41, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This list does not include the numerous state arrests that were also made as a result of the operation.

“The level of cooperation demonstrated in this operation shows what we are capable of when we work together to safeguard and protect the public from those who endanger us,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal M. Dante Gordon stated. “The success of this operation is a great example of what is possible when local and federal law enforcement agencies combine efforts, utilizing data and intelligence, to take those individuals off the streets who plague the citizens of Montgomery with fear and violence.”

U.S. Marshals further stated that the operation led to the following results:

19 misdemeanor arrests

43 felony arrests

45 traffic citations

141 traffic stops

4 drug arrests

39 guns recovered

21 guns turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

442 sex offenders contacted with 44 non-compliant (warrant issued

521.9 grams of cocaine recovered

384.4 grams of crack cocaine recovered

5.23 pounds of marijuana recovered

48.4 grams of heroin recovered

496 grams of meth recovered

107 pills recovered

112 grams of ecstasy recovered

29.3 grams fentanyl recovered

22 home checks by Pardons and Parole

Numerous agencies took part in the special operation including: The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, United States Attorney’s Office, ATF, DEA, FBI, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole.

