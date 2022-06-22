Rezoning for proposed 1,100-home Pike Road subdivision approved

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Road.

The council passed the rezoning request which now converts the property from agricultural land to residential. The property, a 1,091-home subdivision, is being developed by Lowder New Homes.

The large subdivision has drawn criticism from residents for months. Dozens have spoken out against the housing development citing concerns with the size of the project, traffic congestion, and school overcrowding the project could bring.

The Pike Road Planning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of the zoning change request in May after developer Lowder New Homes reduced the project by 180 units. They also promised to add green space and trails and only build 50 homes per year during the course of the approximately 20-year project.

A traffic study was also conducted by Lowder. It suggests widening Vaughn road to five lanes, but that decision would ultimately be made by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

