Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rezoning for proposed 1,100-home Pike Road subdivision approved

The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near...
The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Road.

The council passed the rezoning request which now converts the property from agricultural land to residential. The property, a 1,091-home subdivision, is being developed by Lowder New Homes.

The large subdivision has drawn criticism from residents for months. Dozens have spoken out against the housing development citing concerns with the size of the project, traffic congestion, and school overcrowding the project could bring.

The Pike Road Planning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of the zoning change request in May after developer Lowder New Homes reduced the project by 180 units. They also promised to add green space and trails and only build 50 homes per year during the course of the approximately 20-year project.

A traffic study was also conducted by Lowder. It suggests widening Vaughn road to five lanes, but that decision would ultimately be made by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, has failed to win the nomination to reclaim...
Hank Sanders loses bid to reclaim seat once held for 9 terms
The White House has been working to make supply more available as it has faced pressure from...
US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name