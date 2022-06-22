Advertise
Serial killer who preyed on women will spend life in prison: ‘Glad we got him’

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court to killing four women in North and South Carolina. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Zach Prelutsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Investigators from multiple agencies released further details about a serial killer who preyed on women in North and South Carolina.

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to kidnapping and killing 80-year-old Edna Suttles, the focus of a missing person search in South Carolina in 2021, and three other women.

WHNS reports Printz admitted to killing Nancy Rego, her mother Dolores Sellers and Leigh Goodman, all from North Carolina, according to his plea agreement.

“He is a serial killer. I’ll make no mistake about it,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “He was a sick-minded individual, dangerous individual. He preyed on the elderly. He preyed on females. So, we’re glad we got him.”

Printz was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution.

During his sentencing, Printz briefly addressed the judge and the family members of his victims, saying he was sorry and asked for forgiveness, although admitting his apology cannot undo what he has done.

A person previously in a relationship with Printz said she was initially shocked that someone she knew could do such a thing, but it also didn’t surprise her in the end.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

