Sorrell wins GOP runoff in state auditor race

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell won the Republican runoff in the state auditor race.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Andrew Sorrell is a step closer to becoming Alabama’s next state auditor.

Sorrell defeated Stan Cooke in the Republican runoff Tuesday by a vote of 189,895-138,959, according to unofficial results. This gave Sorrell 58% of the vote when the race was called.

[VIEW MORE ELECTION RESULTS]

Cooke is looking to replace term-limited Auditor Jim Zeigler in this seat. Zeigler was running for secretary of state but lost to State Rep. Wes Allen in Tuesday’s runoff.

Sorrell currently represents District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives. He was elected in 2018.

There is no Democratic candidate in this race, but Sorrell will face a Libertarian opponent, Leigh Lachine, in November’s general election.

