Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is moving ahead with plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried staff.

But he also said he expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.

In a video Tuesday, he said the company grew a little too fast in some areas, so the layoffs are needed.

But he said a year from now he expects their headcount to be higher than it is now, for both salaried and hourly workers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
The polling time in Montgomery County has been extended after an early morning issue, according...
Issue prompts voting time extension in Montgomery County
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19 by FBI agents. She is...
Pediatrician pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husband
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes