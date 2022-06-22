Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Troy police searching for missing 18-year-old

Troy police are searching for 18-year-old Emma Grace Knox.
Troy police are searching for 18-year-old Emma Grace Knox.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Police say Emma Grace Knox. was last seen leaving her home around 11 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Police say Knox has a condition that, without proper medication, could affect her judgement and decision-making ability.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park
Montgomery Fire/Rescue says no injuries in Tuesday fire
Montgomery Fire/Rescue says no injuries in Tuesday fire
ASU, South University sign partnership benefiting nursing students
ASU, South University sign partnership benefiting nursing students
Ground broken on Macon County industrial park
Ground broken on Macon County industrial park