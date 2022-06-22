Troy police searching for missing 18-year-old

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Police say Emma Grace Knox. was last seen leaving her home around 11 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Police say Knox has a condition that, without proper medication, could affect her judgement and decision-making ability.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

