Arch Manning - nephew of Peyton - commits to Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nation’s top-ranked quarterback will wear a different shade of orange and white than his uncle. Class of 2023 prospect Arch Manning announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s committed to the University of Texas.

Manning chose the Longhorns over other offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Virginia, among others.

The rising high school senior is the son of former Ole Miss wide receiver Cooper Manning, a nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, and a grandson of former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning.

He threw for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns over his first three years at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.