Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Arch Manning - nephew of Peyton - commits to Texas

Class of 2023 prospect Arch Manning announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s committed to the University of Texas.
Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies
Manning is a 3-year starter for the Greenies
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nation’s top-ranked quarterback will wear a different shade of orange and white than his uncle. Class of 2023 prospect Arch Manning announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s committed to the University of Texas.

Manning chose the Longhorns over other offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Virginia, among others.

The rising high school senior is the son of former Ole Miss wide receiver Cooper Manning, a nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, and a grandson of former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning.

He threw for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns over his first three years at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Smith also becomes the highest draft pick in Auburn basketball history, and is the first Auburn...
Jabari Smith drafted third overall in 2022 NBA Draft
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
Biscuits notch win against Braves
Biscuits notch win against Braves