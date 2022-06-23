Advertise
Child shot, killed in Montgomery Wednesday now identified

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified a child who was shot and killed Wednesday as 12-year-old Nelson Harris, of Montgomery. A homicide investigation has been opened into the boy’s death.

Police and fire medics were called to the 2800 block of Cherry Street, located near Ann Street and I-85, around 9 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot.

Before first responders made it to the scene, however, two victims had already been taken by private vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Harris later died from his injuries while a second victim, identified only as a female, was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. No motive or suspect has been identified.

Police are asking that anyone with any information about the homicide call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

