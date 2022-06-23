Advertise
Enterprise man earns 5-year prison sentence for drug, firearm charges

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office suspected him of selling drugs from his home in late January 2019.
Willie Frank Harvis (62) was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled...
Willie Frank Harvis (62) was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.(KTVF)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man will be spending the next 5 years in federal prison.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that Willie Frank Harvis (62) was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.

In addition to his prison term, Harvis will be on supervised release for three years, and with it being a federal sentencing he has no possibility of parole.

Based on information in Harvis’ plea agreement and other court documents, the Enterprise man became a suspect of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for selling drugs from his home in late January 2019. A search warrant was obtained and law enforcement searched the resident on February 1, 2019, with officers finding crack cocaine along with 11 firearms.

Harvis was already found guilty on multiple felony charges and is thus prohibited by federal law to possess a firearm.

In addition to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, investigation was handled by the Enterprise Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with further assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case on the federal level.

