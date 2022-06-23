First Alert: more triple digits, records possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new record high of 102° was reached yesterday in Montgomery. More of that kind of heat is on the way as the workweek comes to a close.

Highs head for the lower 100s with a mix of sun and clouds. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will reach the lower 100s today and tomorrow for many. Upper 90s are more likely this weekend, but someone could still hit 100 degrees. As is typically the case, there will be a range of about 5° each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in Central Alabama, but a healthy portion of us will see triple digits at least once over the next few days.

The humidity will do what it has done so far this week: be very high through the morning before dropping for the afternoon and coming back up in the evening. That will happen again today and tomorrow. Starting this weekend it will stay muggy all day every day.

Temps continue to push the triple digits. (WSFA 12 News)

Other than the heat and humidity it’s a quiet end to the workweek with little to no rain in the forecast. A few isolated showers are possible today and tomorrow with some scattered showers and storms are expected this weekend -- mainly Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy each day.

Even with the chance of isolated rain (30% coverage), highs this weekend could still make a run at 100 degrees for many towns across Central Alabama. Of course if your town sees rain that would limit the extent of your heat that day.

A few showers and storms possible today and tomorrow. Better chances for rain this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will fall back some more heading into next week with some additional shower and storm coverage. It will be isolated to scattered, but it’s probable that most see a bout of rain at some point next week.

With the continuance of the high heat we remind you to follow heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.