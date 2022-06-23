Freedom Fest 2022: Rumble over Rucker

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Freedom Fest at Ft. Rucker is set for Thursday, June 30.

2022 Ft. Rucker Freedom Fest (Ft. Rucker)

The event will once again be hosted by News4′s Carmen Fuentes and Taylor Pollock.

What You Need to Know

TIME

4:00PM - 9:00PM at Festival Fields on Fort Rucker.

ENTERTAINMENT

This year, Freedom Fest will feature live music from country music artist and singer-songwriter Frank Foster, Hunter Clark, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band from Fort Benning, and The Rock Mob.

ACTIVITIES

There will be family fun activities for kids and teens, static displays, car show, and craft vendors.

Food vendors and food trucks will be on site to provide various festival and traditional food items as well as refreshment options that are sure to please.

FIREWORKS

The celebration will conclude with one of the best fireworks displays in the Wiregrass, beginning promptly at 9:00 p.m.

GATE ACCESS

For Gate Access information and additional details please visit our website: www.rucker.armymwr.com

