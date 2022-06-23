Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for Chambers Co. sheriff’s deputy

Abel, pictured in the center, was assisting in a car chase when he lost control of his 2017...
Abel, pictured in the center, was assisting in a car chase when he lost control of his 2017 Ford Explorer and crashed into a ditch(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Chambers County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car chase.

On June 20, 24-year-old deputy J’Mar Colin Abel was assisting in chasing a suspect from a neighboring county when he lost control of the patrol car. The 2017 Ford Explorer struck a ditch and overturned.

Abel’s public viewing will be June 26 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at S.M Goodson Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega, Alabama. The Celebration of Life will be held Monday June 27 at 3 p.m. at Kelly Springs Baptist Church in Talladega.

He will be buried at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens in Munford, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near...
Rezoning for proposed 1,100-home Pike Road subdivision approved

Latest News

Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
Willie Frank Harvis (62) was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled...
Enterprise man earns 5-year prison sentence for drug, firearm charges