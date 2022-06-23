Funeral arrangements set for Chambers Co. sheriff’s deputy

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Chambers County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car chase.

On June 20, 24-year-old deputy J’Mar Colin Abel was assisting in chasing a suspect from a neighboring county when he lost control of the patrol car. The 2017 Ford Explorer struck a ditch and overturned.

Abel’s public viewing will be June 26 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at S.M Goodson Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega, Alabama. The Celebration of Life will be held Monday June 27 at 3 p.m. at Kelly Springs Baptist Church in Talladega.

He will be buried at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens in Munford, Alabama.

