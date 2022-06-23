Input sought for downtown Montgomery action plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials are working on ways to improve the capital city, and they’re in the final round of public input on a new action plan to improve the downtown area.

The plan, called Envision Montgomery 2040, aims to develop a comprehensive plan to shape a “common vision and develop recommendations that will guide decision-making in Montgomery for years to come,” according to the website.

The city still wants to know the five biggest priorities where you feel downtown should improve. Click here to submit your ideas.

During a public input exhibit Wednesday, leaders shared some actions they’re considering to improve downtown for residents, tourists and those work work in the area.

