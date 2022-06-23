Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Input sought for downtown Montgomery action plan

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials are working on ways to improve the capital city, and they’re in the final round of public input on a new action plan to improve the downtown area.

The plan, called Envision Montgomery 2040, aims to develop a comprehensive plan to shape a “common vision and develop recommendations that will guide decision-making in Montgomery for years to come,” according to the website.

The city still wants to know the five biggest priorities where you feel downtown should improve. Click here to submit your ideas.

During a public input exhibit Wednesday, leaders shared some actions they’re considering to improve downtown for residents, tourists and those work work in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama.
Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues
Wednesday morning, the town council voted 3-2 in favor of rezoning land off Wallahatchie and...
Pike Road Schools superintendent reacts to proposed subdivision
The Troy Police Department says a missing 18-year-old has been found safe.
Troy police say missing teen found safe
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Authorities searching for inmate who stole ambulance from UAB Hospital