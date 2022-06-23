Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a homicide investigation is underway in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Cherry Street at about 9 p.m. She said they found a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound and an adult female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said they were both taken to a local hospital via personal vehicle, however, the juvenile was later pronounced dead. His name and age were not released.

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances remain under investigation. No other information was released Wednesday night.

