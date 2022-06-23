Advertise
Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

