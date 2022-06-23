Mayor says car parts supplier to expand, create new jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hwashin American Corp. has announced a $13 million investment at its Greenville operation, according to According to Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon.

McClendon said Hwashin plans to purchase a 196,000-square-foot building and build a separate 30,000-square-foot building next to it. The new facility is expected to create 100 new jobs with the possibility for more in the future.

McClendon said the expansion is being made to accommodate Hyundai’s move toward making more electric vehicles.

Currently, the facility makes parts for the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in Montgomery and the Kia Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgia. Currently, the facility employs 750 people.

