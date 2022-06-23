Advertise
Mayor says car parts supplier to expand, create new jobs in Greenville

Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon said Hwashin American Corp. will build a plant expansion.
Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon said Hwashin American Corp. will build a plant expansion.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hwashin American Corp. has announced a $13 million investment at its Greenville operation, according to According to Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon.

McClendon said Hwashin plans to purchase a 196,000-square-foot building and build a separate 30,000-square-foot building next to it. The new facility is expected to create 100 new jobs with the possibility for more in the future.

McClendon said the expansion is being made to accommodate Hyundai’s move toward making more electric vehicles.

Currently, the facility makes parts for the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in Montgomery and the Kia Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgia. Currently, the facility employs 750 people.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

