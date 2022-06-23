Advertise
Montgomery woman charged in March apartment fire

Scherylese Lacole Sanders Cornley is charged with first-degree arson.
Scherylese Lacole Sanders Cornley is charged with first-degree arson.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of setting fire inside a local apartment complex earlier this year.

Scherylese Lacole Sanders Cornley, 34, of Montgomery, is charged with first-degree arson Wednesday. Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials and court documents reveal the arrest stems from an incident in March.

On March 18, just before midnight, firefighters found a kitchen fire at an apartment in the 600 block of Cleveland Court. Officials say they clothes stuffed underneath the base cabinets that were burning, as well as burned paper in one of the upper cabinets.

Investigators say security video showed Sanders Cornley enter the apartment alone then leave several minutes later. Maintenance personnel were seen on video running to the apartment shortly after a neighbor reported the smell of smoke.

Maintenance workers helped extinguish the fire and notified neighbors to evacuate, officials say.

According to investigators, Sanders Cornley was developed as an arson suspect because she was the only one who entered and left the apartment, plus there were neighboring units with people inside when the fire was set.

Jail records show her bail at $60,000.

