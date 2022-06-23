New subdivision opens in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Millbrook has opened a new subdivision to welcome new families into town.

Located on the northwest end of town, Kamden’s Cove currently has a total of 81 completed houses after completing its second phase.

Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said the town has been growing exponentially, so they are trying to work fast to keep up with the quality of life.

“The growth just keeps coming,” Kelley said, “We don’t know where all of it’s coming from. It’s just coming from various places. But when you’ve got good housing, you’ve got good schools, you’ve got good police departments, you’ve got good items like that, growth just seems to come your way.”

The mayor said the development of the subdivision is hand in hand with the 17 Springs sports complex in their efforts to attract more families to Elmore County.

The mayor mentioned he took part in naming the streets of the new subdivision, naming them after his grandchildren.

“Now we have Abby Lane, Laila Way, Tori Court, Matt Jordan Drive, and so this pace, it’s got a little special place for me,” he said.

The subdivision will be slated to have a new pool and community center sometime in the future for residents and their guests.

