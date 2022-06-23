Advertise
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge

Samuel Yoh in 2019 was shot multiple times as he responded to a suicide call in Ozark, where he worked at the time.
Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.(Dale County Jail)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A police officer critically wounded in the line of duty was jailed on Wednesday.

Samuel Yoh, 45 and currently working in Newton, faces one count of Domestic Violence, according to Dale County Jail records.

Newton Police Chief Frankey Peterman referred News 4 to Ozark police who made the arrest, saying he has not seen their reports.

Yoh in 2019 was shot multiple times as he responded to a suicide call in Ozark, where he worked at the time.

He spent months recovering, including intensive rehabilitation in Florida as thousands of dollars poured in from well-wishers.

Watch Officer Yoh’s News 4 interview on the one-year anniversary of his shooting.

Watch Officer Yoh talk about his ordeal one year after he was shot.

During his hospitalization his wife gave birth and, eventually, Yoh returned to work.

It is not immediately clear when he left the Ozark force. He previously worked in Ohio.

Bond, as of late Wednesday, has not been set on the misdemeanor charge.

The following was released by the Ozark Police Department at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday:

“On June 22, 2022, the Ozark Police Department responded to Gill Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, Samuel Yoh was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd “Harassment” and placed in Dale County Jail. Dale County Human Recourses assisted with the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.”

