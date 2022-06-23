Peaches, a musical and more happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Want to do something sweet this weekend? Chilton County is known for its peaches and this weekend you can come out and enjoy the 75th Annual Chilton County Peach Festival. It starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the Peach Parade featuring the Peach Queens.

Followed by:

The Peach Auction at 10:30 a.m.

The Peach Jam Jubilee at 11 a.m. with inflatables, food and craft vendors.

The farmers market and a kids zone.

Later on, country singer Kasey Tyndall will be taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. followed by Drake White at 7 p.m. The night will end with fireworks!

In Montgomery, all my theater lovers listen up, this is your last weekend to catch The Marvelous Wonderettes on ASF’s Festival Stage. The final show is Sunday at 2 p.m.

If being on the water is more your speed, the Harriot II is cruising all weekend long. You can catch dinner or a blues cruise!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

Friday 6.24

Saturday 6.25

Sunday 6.26

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.