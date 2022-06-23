Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Peaches, a musical and more happening this weekend

The Rundown
The Rundown
By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Want to do something sweet this weekend? Chilton County is known for its peaches and this weekend you can come out and enjoy the 75th Annual Chilton County Peach Festival. It starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the Peach Parade featuring the Peach Queens.

Followed by:

  • The Peach Auction at 10:30 a.m.
  • The Peach Jam Jubilee at 11 a.m. with inflatables, food and craft vendors.
  • The farmers market and a kids zone.

Later on, country singer Kasey Tyndall will be taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. followed by Drake White at 7 p.m. The night will end with fireworks!

In Montgomery, all my theater lovers listen up, this is your last weekend to catch The Marvelous Wonderettes on ASF’s Festival Stage. The final show is Sunday at 2 p.m.

If being on the water is more your speed, the Harriot II is cruising all weekend long. You can catch dinner or a blues cruise!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

Friday 6.24

Saturday 6.25

Sunday 6.26

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
The Pike Road Town Council approved the rezoning of a controversial proposed subdivision near...
Rezoning for proposed 1,100-home Pike Road subdivision approved

Latest News

Juneteenth, Father’s Day events happening this weekend
The Rundown
Juneteenth, Father’s Day events happening this weekend
What's Trending: Honey Dijon mustard flavored ice cream?
What's Trending: Dijon mustard flavored ice-cream?
Biscuits Baseball and farmers markets galore all this weekend
Biscuits Baseball and farmers markets galore all this weekend