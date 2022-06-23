Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pike Road Schools superintendent reacts to proposed subdivision

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - After weeks of controversy, the Pike Road Town Council gave the final go-ahead to a large new housing project Wednesday.

The Town Council voted 3-2 in favor of rezoning land off Wallahatchie and Vaughn Roads from agricultural land to residential land for a 1,091-home subdivision.

The housing development will be built right by Pike Road Schools’ new high school.

“It’s not where we’re in opposition or support,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford.

Lankford said the nearly 1,100-home subdivision off Vaughn Road, adjacent to where the school system’s new high school will be built, will be a challenge, but is a great opportunity for the community.

“It was the city’s decision, and of course now that that decision’s been made, we need to work with the developers, as well as the town and the planning commission, and try to, again, make sure it is what’s best for everybody,” Lankford said.

Lankford said with the school and housing development project being built simultaneously, Pike Road has a unique opportunity to plan ahead.

“I have been in preliminary discussions with Lowder New Homes and we’ve shared some ideas and, again, both us having a seat at the table, that’s huge for our community because the other schools we have and most schools throughout the state never get this opportunity to do it prior to,” Lankford said.

Pike Road is one of the fastest growing towns in the state, which is why the school system passed a property tax increase in October to build the new high school. The new school is meant to fix the overcrowding the system is experiencing.

Lankford said the approval of the new subdivision doesn’t change the fact that they were already anticipating an increase in enrollment.

“We’re already overcrowded, and that development hasn’t started,” Lankford said. “And there’s multiple developments within Pike Road community that are still building houses today. So it’s something that we have to plan for and I think that is the key to this.”

School officials say the new high school will hold between 1,200 and 1,500 students in grades nine through 12. It should be built by 2025.

Residents have voiced concerns about the new housing development for weeks, pointing to concerns over possible school overcrowding and traffic congestion.

The Pike Road Planning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of the zoning change request in May after developer Lowder New Homes reduced the project by 180 units. Lowder also promised to add green space and trails and only build 50 homes per year during the course of the approximately 20-year project.

A traffic study was also conducted by Lowder. It suggests widening Vaughn Road to five lanes, but that decision would ultimately be made by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama.
Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues
A public input exhibit for Envision Montgomery 2040 was held on June 22, 2022.
Input sought for downtown Montgomery action plan
The Troy Police Department says a missing 18-year-old has been found safe.
Troy police say missing teen found safe
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Authorities searching for inmate who stole ambulance from UAB Hospital