Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide

Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022 murder of Daniel Jackson.((Source: The Jackson family))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released new photos showing two vehicles that may have been involved in the New Year’s Day murder of Daniel Jackson.

Police say, Jackson, 31, was found shot to death on Jan. 1 around 10 p.m. near South Court Street and East Patton Avenue. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, investigators continue searching for evidence and witnesses in Jackson’s murder.

Police are asking the public to come forward with information related to the case. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Jackson’s murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Montgomery police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

