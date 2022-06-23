Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released new photos showing two vehicles that may have been involved in the New Year’s Day murder of Daniel Jackson.

Police say, Jackson, 31, was found shot to death on Jan. 1 around 10 p.m. near South Court Street and East Patton Avenue. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, investigators continue searching for evidence and witnesses in Jackson’s murder.

Montgomery Police Investigators released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the murder of Daniel Jackson. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

Police are asking the public to come forward with information related to the case. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Jackson’s murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Montgomery police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

