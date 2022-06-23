Three Birmingham mail carriers robbed within five days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham mail carriers have been targeted by armed robbers in the last five days. USPS is offering a 50 thousand dollar reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

US Postal inspectors tell WBRC that these were armed robberies, the first happening on Saturday, June 18, and two others happening within thirty minutes of each other on June 21. Investigators believe the robberies are connected, but need help identifying a vehicle.

“Anytime there is a robbery, whether or not something is taken, it’s a federal crime,” US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said. “Hopefully somebody can identify it. It has a paper tag on the back, someone out there has probably seen it parked somewhere. They just need to let law enforcement or postal investigators know.”

Robinson said it’s a 2015 to 2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler on the back and paint peeling on the roof. He said the carriers are okay and no mail was stolen, but equipment was taken.

“This was an armed robbery,” Robinson said. “Anytime postal equipment or personal effects are stolen from the carrier, and in this case, we had some equipment stolen, then they can be prosecuted in federal court and serve time for that.”

Robinson said it could be multiple suspects.

“In this case, it is the same group or people behind it,” he said.

With a 50 thousand dollar reward up for grabs, Robinson said he hopes someone will come forward.

“It’s our hope that someone will turn in their buddy in order to get that prize,” he said. “That’s why its important that the neighborhood watch out for the carriers. If they see anyone that looks like they are following them, someone suspicious, please reach out to local law enforcement.”

USPS said the black Nissan Versa has a green and white Drive Time paper tag.

