Ala. manufacturing employee accused of killing co-worker outside work

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of Seoyon E-Hwa Interior Systems is dead and another employee is charged in her murder following a shooting outside the car parts supplier near Craig Field.

Dallas County Sheriff Michael Granthum said Cherrell Tyus, 29, is accused of killing 28-year-old Kadeejia Lee before work early Thursday. Tyus is charged with capital murder and is being held in the Dallas County jail without bail.

According to the sheriff, the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. He said Lee was sitting in her car and about to go into work when Tyus pulled up beside her. Granthum said “in a matter of seconds” and without any verbal confrontation, Tyus fired multiple shots at Lee. Granthum said the victim was struck at least three times. She was able to get out of her car but died before deputies got there.

The criminal complaint alleges she used a 9 mm handgun.

Granthum said the suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended without incident. He said Tyus confessed to the killing, plus they have video evidence.

As for motive, the sheriff said they don’t know the exact reason other than Tyus said she was “pushed too far, pushed to her limit.” He speculates the two may have had an argument before the shooting, possibly outside work, although the suspect has not yet told them more about it.

He said investigators only know the two of them knew each other, but they don’t know their exact connection.

Granthum said Thursday was actually supposed to be Tyus’ first day back on the job. He said she used to work there, left for an unknown reason, and was supposed to return to work the day of the shooting.

The capital murder charge stems from the shots being fired into an occupied vehicle, Granthum said.

Lee’s body was sent for an autopsy, the results of which could result in more charges, according to Granthum.

