Alabama AG calls on abortion clinics to close, says laws now ‘in full effect’

AG Steve Marshall said he’ll seek to lift injunctions on some halted abortion laws
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a forceful statement Friday in regard to the...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a forceful statement Friday in regard to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturns Roe v. Wade.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general issued a forceful statement Friday in regard to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturns Roe v. Wade.

Attorney General Steve Marshal gave notice that “[b]ecause neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect.”

Marshall also gave notice that the state will “immediately” file motions to dissolve any injunction on state laws dealing with abortion that had been halted by the courts.

Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court's vote
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion

Among those laws that had been halted was the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which was one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country when Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law in 2019. The law made performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health was in danger. It did not provide any exceptions for rape or incest.

The attorney general hailed Friday as “a truly historic day,” and said “[t]he issue of abortion now returns to the States—and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life.”

Marshall also took aim at abortion providers, saying those operating in violation of the state’s abortion laws “should immediately cease and desist operations.”

Marshall also promised to prosecute “to the fullest extent of the law” an act of vandalism or violence “against any crisis pregnancy center, church, or other pro-life entity in retaliation for today’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

