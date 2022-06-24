Advertise
From ‘Bama to Boston, Letohatchee’s JD Davison taken in NBA Draft

JD Davison, shown here signing with Alabama men's basketball team, has been selected by the...
JD Davison, shown here signing with Alabama men's basketball team, has been selected by the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Draft.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WSFA) - Former Crimson Tide basketball standout and Letohatchee native JD Davison is trading in the crimson and white for a bit more green after being chosen by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Draft.

Alabama’s Mr. Basketball in 2020 and 2021 was the 23rd pick in the second round, meaning he went 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, held Thursday night at Barclays Center in New York City.

Davison took part in all 33 of the Tide’s games for the season, making six starts. He finished the season leading the team with 4.3 assists per game, while ranking second in steals, third in rebounding and fourth in scoring, according to the University of Athletics Department.

He also ranked seventh in the league in total assists and assists per game and had 13 games in which he scored double figures and a team-leading 18 times that he led the UA in assists during a contest.

Davison earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team, becoming the sixth consecutive UA player to earn the accolade and was twice named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

With his selection, Davison becomes the 46th Alabama player to hear their name called on draft night. He’s also the fourth in three years under head coach Nate Oats, the best three-year stretch in terms of NBA Draft picks in 35 years for the Tide.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

