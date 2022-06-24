Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.
Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.(photovs/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine said a waste management employee discovered a body inside a recycling truck on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department, the driver of a recycling truck found the body of a deceased male among cardboard that the truck had picked up earlier.

The body was removed from the truck and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
Child shot, killed in Montgomery Wednesday now identified
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Alabama files emergency motion to lift injunction on state abortion law
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, amid the...
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week