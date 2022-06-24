Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
Child shot, killed in Montgomery Wednesday now identified
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion