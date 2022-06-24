First Alert: triple digits today, increasing rain chances to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lower 100s have been reached two days in a row in many communities. A 104-degree high yesterday easily broke the record and gave Montgomery its hottest temperature since 2007!

More of that kind of heat is on the way as the workweek comes to a close today. Highs will reach the lower 100s in several cities. It will feel upwards of 105 degrees, resulting in the issuance of a Heat Advisory for many counties today.

Middle to upper 90s are more likely this weekend, but someone could still come close to 100 degrees. As is typically the case, there will be a range of about 5-7 degrees each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in Central Alabama, but many will see triple digits today.

The humidity will do what it has done so far this week: be very high through the morning before dropping this afternoon and coming back up this evening. Starting tomorrow, though, it will just stay muggy all day every day.

Other than the heat and humidity it’s a relatively quiet end to the workweek with little rain in the forecast. Isolated showers and storms are possible east of I-65 this afternoon and evening, but it would be few and far between.

Scattered showers and storms are then expected this weekend -- especially Saturday. Some hefty storms capable of gusty winds, small hail and very heavy rain are expected to be in the mix.

Temperatures will continue to stay safely below 100 degrees heading into next week with some additional showers and storms. It will be isolated to scattered depending on the day of choice, but it’s probable that most see multiple bouts of rain over the next week.

With the continuance of the triple digit heat today, we remind you to follow heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

