Jabari Smith drafted third overall in 2022 NBA Draft


Smith also becomes the highest draft pick in Auburn basketball history, and is the first Auburn Tiger first round draft pick since Isaac Okoro was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020.(Jacob Taylor | Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn Tiger Jabari Smith has made history after being selected as the third pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.

Smith, who had been projected to be an early lottery pick in the draft, spent one season with the Tigers, averaging nearly 17 points per game and more than seven rebounds.

In his lone season at Auburn, Smith was named the Freshman of the Year in the SEC, and made the All-Freshman team as well as the All-SEC First Team. Smith was also named to the consensus All-American Second Team, leading the Tigers to an SEC regular season championship and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Smith also becomes the highest draft pick in Auburn basketball history, and is the first Auburn Tiger first round draft pick since Issac Okoro was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020.

