Suspect arrested in Montgomery child homicide case

Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris, 12, was...
Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris, 12, was shot and killed in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of capital murder, for the Wednesday shooting death of a 12-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris was shot and killed on Cherry Street, near Ann Street and Interstate 85. A second victim, identified only as a female, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said, in addition to the murder charges, Davis faces charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and second-degree assault.

No motive for the shooting has been released. Davis is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

