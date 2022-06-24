Suspect arrested in Montgomery child homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of capital murder, for the Wednesday shooting death of a 12-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris was shot and killed on Cherry Street, near Ann Street and Interstate 85. A second victim, identified only as a female, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said, in addition to the murder charges, Davis faces charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and second-degree assault.

No motive for the shooting has been released. Davis is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

