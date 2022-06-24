Advertise
TODAY: WSFA Hometown Tours summer series heads to Selma

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is packing up and hitting the road for our latest adventure in the WSFA Hometown Tours summer series.

Today we’re making our way to Selma to spotlight the people, places and things that make it a special place.

WSFA 12 News will be broadcasting live from the Old Depot Museum on Martin Luther King Street from 4 to 6 p.m. We would love to have you come out and join us!

4 to 6:30 pm TONIGHT.. from the Old Depot Museum.

