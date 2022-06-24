Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online

Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online(Tuscaloosa County Jail)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police make an arrest after a student from a West Alabama community college is accused of threatening to shoot black people. The threat was made in a video.

Tuscaloosa Police confirm charging someone within hours of being notified.

A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman tells me they were notified by the public and administrators at Shelton State Community College on June 23. Soon afterwards, a student was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Authorities say 20 year-old Sydney Angela Holder was charged with disorderly conduct in relation to a statement made on social media Wednesday.

Officers say they interviewed Holder at police headquarters and later charged her.

Lisa Young, President of Tuscaloosa County’s NAACP branch, says concerned by students who share a class with Holder came forward.

In the video, Holder is accused of using a racial slur, threatening to shoot black people and shows a gun.

Young says she contacted administrators at Shelton State and the police as soon as she was notified.

“We live in a country where in the past 30 days, we’ve had over 50 incidents of gun violence, of mass shootings. And people are walking around terrorized. They feel terrorized so, I actually considered it a domestic terrorist threat,” said Young.

We’ve reached out to Shelton State Community College for a comment. We have not heard back yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide
Child shot, killed in Montgomery Wednesday now identified

Latest News

'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase wraps up next week
'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase wraps up next week
The commission found there was not “probable cause” to assume Clark violated the Alabama Ethics...
Union Springs mayor cleared of misconduct claims
Food for Thought 6/23
Food for Thought 6/23
Union Springs mayor cleared of misconduct claims
Union Springs mayor cleared of misconduct claims
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’