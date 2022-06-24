Advertise
UAB head football coach Bill Clark retiring

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB head football coach Bill Clark, in a surprise announcement, said he is retiring.

In a post on Twitter, Clark called it the “hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” He said his future health and well-being depend on it.

Clark said after consulting with medical experts he was told he needs a spinal fusion because of long-standing back issues. He said he has exhausted all options and due to the extreme physical demands of coaching, it is clear to him retirement is the best option.

Bill Clark will officially retire on August 1, 2022. Bryant Vincent will serve as the interim head coach.

