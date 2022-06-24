Advertise
Union Springs mayor cleared of misconduct claims

The commission found there was not “probable cause” to assume Clark violated the Alabama Ethics Law.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayor of Union Springs is feeling relieved after months of being embroiled in controversy.

“Joy that we can put these things behind us,” said Mayor Roderick Clark

Back in February, the City Council asked the state to investigate the mayor for “misconduct,” alleging that Clark improperly spent city funds and harassed employees.

This month, it was a unanimous vote by the Alabama Ethics Commission that seemingly cleared the mayor’s name.

The commission found there was not “probable cause” to assume Clark violated the Alabama ethics law.

“I was very glad that they had a opportunity to review the information and to see what I’ve been telling my community. That It was all smoke and mirrors,” Clark said.

The mayor believes the City Council targeted him because of political reasons after he began making changes in city leadership. Meanwhile, council members feel Clark is not doing enough.

“He’s not running the day-to-day operation,” said Councilman Louis Murray. “The city basically running by itself.”

The City Council recently voted unanimously that they had no confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead and asked him to resign.

The mayor explained he is not going anywhere, but he has heard the council’s concerns.

“We’re going to put the past behind us, and we’re going to move our community forward,” Clark said. “We plan on having full transparency from the mayor’s office from this point forward.”

Clark remains optimistic he can move beyond this. He said it is his goal to make sure the City Council feels more informed.

He also promised he will build a stronger relationship with his council members.

The City Council’s vote of no confidence was passed on June 7, just a day before the Alabama Ethics Commission voted to clear the mayor’s name.

