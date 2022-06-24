Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Walker Kessler drafted 22nd by the Memphis Grizzlies; traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

Kessler was named as a member of the All-SEC First Team, and a Third Team All-American.
Kessler was named as a member of the All-SEC First Team, and a Third Team All-American.(Jacob Taylor | Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn Tiger Walker Kessler was drafted as the 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, but will be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kessler spent one season with the Tigers after transferring from North Carolina, averaging just more than 11 points per game, with eight rebounds per game. Kessler also led college basketball in blocks per game with 4.6, leading to him being named the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first player in Auburn history to win the award.

Kessler was named as a member of the All-SEC First Team, and a Third Team All-American.

Kessler is the second Auburn player taken in the draft, with Jabari Smith being taken third by the Houston Rockets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a juvenile male was fatally shot and a woman was injured on June 22, 2022.
Juvenile killed, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
Montgomery police have released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the Jan. 1, 2022...
Reward offered, new photos released in New Year’s Day Montgomery homicide
Child shot, killed in Montgomery Wednesday now identified

Latest News

JD Davison, shown here signing with Alabama men's basketball team, has been selected by the...
From ‘Bama to Boston, Letohatchee’s JD Davison taken in NBA Draft
Smith also becomes the highest draft pick in Auburn basketball history, and is the first Auburn...
Jabari Smith drafted third overall in 2022 NBA Draft
Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an...
Auburn’s bats wake up as it bounces Stanford from CWS
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn held to 4 hits in MCWS opening loss