Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Crews in Tuscaloosa save two dogs from burning home

Dogs saved from burning home in Tuscaloosa
Dogs saved from burning home in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue say two dogs were saved from a burning home.

Officials said this fire happened on 36th Avenue, and the home was fully involved. Everyone was out of the house except for two dogs.

Firefighters found the dogs unconscious and under a bed, but were able to be revived.

So far, no word on what caused this fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherrell Tyus is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Kadeejia Lee.
Ala. manufacturing employee accused of killing co-worker outside work
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris, 12, was...
Suspect arrested in Montgomery child homicide case
Law enforcement agencies announce multiple arrests in central Alabama as part of "Operation...
Multiple indictments follow ‘Operation Washout’ in central Alabama
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

Joshua Alex Williams is being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Eufaula fire investigated as arson; man charged
.
WSFA’s Hometown Tours heads to Selma
While pro-choice supporters are distraught, pro-life supporters are relieved.
Alabamians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade
MAO hosts Quality of Life Expo
MAO hosts Quality of Life Expo
Hometown Tours: Preserving Selma's historic cemeteries
Hometown Tours: Preserving Selma's historic cemeteries