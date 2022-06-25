Crews in Tuscaloosa save two dogs from burning home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue say two dogs were saved from a burning home.

Officials said this fire happened on 36th Avenue, and the home was fully involved. Everyone was out of the house except for two dogs.

Firefighters found the dogs unconscious and under a bed, but were able to be revived.

So far, no word on what caused this fire.

Earlier this week, TFR responded to a structure fire on 36th Ave. The house was fully involved & everyone was out of the house except for 2 dogs. Firefighters located the dogs under a bed. They were unconscious when found, but were able to be revived by the firefighters. 🐕🙌 pic.twitter.com/0PcqIEFzUu — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) June 24, 2022

