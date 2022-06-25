Advertise
Eufaula fire investigated as arson; man charged

Joshua Alex Williams is being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Joshua Alex Williams is being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.(Source: Eufaula City Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is behind bars in connection with a fire that happened earlier this month, according to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

30-year-old Joshua Alex Williams was recently arrested and charged with second-degree arson after state investigators say he intentionally started a fire a residence on Casey Drive in Eufaula. Authorities say the incident happened on June 11.

Williams is being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

