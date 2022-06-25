First Alert: Rain chances are on the rise!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lower 100s have been the norm recently... we are happy to report that temperatures will likely stay just shy of the century mark as we head into the weekend! Wednesday and Thursday both brought us record-breaking heat, but today we missed the mark; an official high 102° missed the currently record from 1930 by just a degree. As we head into the weekend, 90s become more commonplace, but that doesn’t mean we won’t feel like we are in the triple digits.

Middle to upper 90s are expected both Saturday and Sunday, but someone could still come close to 100 degrees if they stay completely dry. As is typically the case, there will be a range of about 5-7 degrees each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in central Alabama, but many will see triple digits today.

The humidity will do what it has done so far this week: be very high through the morning before dropping this afternoon and coming back up this evening. Starting tomorrow, though, it will just stay muggy all day every day.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered showers and storms are then expected this weekend - especially Saturday. Some hefty storms capable of gusty winds, small hail and very heavy rain are expected to be in the mix.

Temperatures will continue to stay safely below 100 degrees heading into next week with some additional showers and storms. It will be isolated to scattered depending on the day of choice, but it’s probable that most see multiple bouts of rain over the next week.

A little bit cooler and better rain chances... (WSFA 12 News)

With the continuance of the triple digit heat today, we remind you to follow heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

