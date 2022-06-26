Advertise
Ala. GOP committee declares tie in state Senate race; to be decided ‘by lot’

The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the District 27 Senate race between...
The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the District 27 Senate race between Jay Hovey (left) and Tom Whatley (right) a tie.(Source: Candidates)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has released its final decision on the Senate District 29 primary election race.

Following deliberations at a Saturday hearing, the committee declared the race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie.

Hovey last month unofficially beat Whatley, who has held the position since 2010, by a single vote.

The committee said the tie will be broken in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23. It reads:

“In all elections where there is a tie between the two highest candidates for the same office, for all county or precinct offices, it shall be decided by lot by the judge of probate of the county in the presence of the candidates; and in the case of the office of circuit judge, senator, representative, or any state officer not otherwise provided for, the Secretary of State shall, in the presence of the Governor, and such other electors as may choose to be present, decide the tie by lot.”

Source: Alabama Secretary of State's Office

The press release did not indicate when or the exact manner the tie will be broken.

The eventual winner will challenge Democrat Sherri Reese in the November general election. District 27 includes parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

