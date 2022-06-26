Arrest made in 1 of 2 Saturday Montgomery homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigations have been opened into two separate homicides that happened Saturday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The first fatal shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive.

Police have since identified the victim in the first shooting as Ernest Merriweather, 38, of Montgomery, and say an arrest has been made. The suspect, Montereo Mayes-Jackson, 24, of Montgomery, is charged with murder and is being held on a $1.5 million bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The second shooting happened hours later at 11:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive. Police and fire medics found two victims on the scene, identified only as a man and woman. Both were transported to area hospitals, with the man in life-threatening condition. He has since died from his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Motives remain unclear in both homicide cases.

Police are asking for anyone with any information on the homicide cases to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

