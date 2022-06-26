Advertise
Body found near Orange Beach condominium, police are investigating

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are investigating after a body was found near a local resort

Police officials have confirmed that the body of a woman was found near the Phoenix III Vacation Rental Condominiums at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials don’t believe any foul play was involved. They believe that the victim fell from a condo.

Orange Beach police have not released the name of the victim. They will continue to investigate this incident.

