Body found near Orange Beach condominium, police are investigating

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are investigating after a body was found near a local resort

Police officials have confirmed that the body of a woman was found near the Phoenix III Vacation Rental Condominiums at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials don’t believe any foul play was involved. They believe that the victim fell from a condo.

Orange Beach police have not released the name of the victim. They will continue to investigate this incident.

