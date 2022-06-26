City attorney: Investigation of Union Springs Mayor continues

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The dispute between the Union Springs city council and mayor continues.

On Thursday, WSFA 12 News reported the Alabama Ethics Commission found there was not “probable cause” to assume Mayor Roderick Clark violated the Alabama ethics law. The unanimous decision seemingly cleared the mayor’s name.

This followed a resolution from the city council asking the state to investigate the mayor for “misconduct,” alleging he might have improperly spent city funds and harassed employees.

While the state did clear Clark of one claim, new information from the city attorney, who represents the city council, said the investigation was not related to the city council’s misconduct claim.

In a statement to WSFA 12 News, city attorney Ashley Mallory said:

“The City Council is happy to hear of the findings by the Ethics committee however, the council had no involvement with this particular claim. The claim that was resolved on June 8th was not the claim originated by the council in February of this year but a different complaint that was originated unbeknownst to the council last year. It was not until your news segment aired that the council became aware of this additional complaint. The council looks forward to the resolution of the investigation previously asked for and the time that all of these matters can be a thing of the past.”

The mayor mentioned Thursday that he believed the city council’s call for an investigation was politically motivated after he began making changes in city leadership.

Mayor Roderick Clark said:

“I want our community and our council to come together, I hope, and I pray every day, that it’s a chance for us to reunite and to grow a stronger bond than ever before. So to answer your question, yes, I hope that our community can come together, the council can come together, so we can move the city forward, because it’s not about us. It’s about the citizens and the people of Union Springs.”

This all comes after the city council unanimously voted that they had no confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead. They asked him to resign earlier this month.

The mayor said he is not going anywhere, and that he plans to push the community forward with full transparency from the mayor’s office.

