Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

City attorney: Investigation of Union Springs Mayor continues

The dispute between the Union Springs city council and mayor continues.
The dispute between the Union Springs city council and mayor continues.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The dispute between the Union Springs city council and mayor continues.

On Thursday, WSFA 12 News reported the Alabama Ethics Commission found there was not “probable cause” to assume Mayor Roderick Clark violated the Alabama ethics law. The unanimous decision seemingly cleared the mayor’s name.

This followed a resolution from the city council asking the state to investigate the mayor for “misconduct,” alleging he might have improperly spent city funds and harassed employees.

While the state did clear Clark of one claim, new information from the city attorney, who represents the city council, said the investigation was not related to the city council’s misconduct claim.

In a statement to WSFA 12 News, city attorney Ashley Mallory said:

“The City Council is happy to hear of the findings by the Ethics committee however, the council had no involvement with this particular claim. The claim that was resolved on June 8th was not the claim originated by the council in February of this year but a different complaint that was originated unbeknownst to the council last year. It was not until your news segment aired that the council became aware of this additional complaint. The council looks forward to the resolution of the investigation previously asked for and the time that all of these matters can be a thing of the past.”

The mayor mentioned Thursday that he believed the city council’s call for an investigation was politically motivated after he began making changes in city leadership.

Mayor Roderick Clark said:

“I want our community and our council to come together, I hope, and I pray every day, that it’s a chance for us to reunite and to grow a stronger bond than ever before. So to answer your question, yes, I hope that our community can come together, the council can come together, so we can move the city forward, because it’s not about us. It’s about the citizens and the people of Union Springs.”

This all comes after the city council unanimously voted that they had no confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead. They asked him to resign earlier this month.

The mayor said he is not going anywhere, and that he plans to push the community forward with full transparency from the mayor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherrell Tyus is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Kadeejia Lee.
Ala. manufacturing employee accused of killing co-worker outside work
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Montereo Mayes-Jackson, 24, of Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with murder following...
Arrest made in 1 of 2 Saturday Montgomery homicides
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
While pro-choice supporters are distraught, pro-life supporters are relieved.
Alabamians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

People of all ages sat near the Alabama Department of Archives and History Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pro-choice advocates again protest overturning of Roe
The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee declared the District 27 Senate race between...
Ala. GOP committee declares tie in state Senate race; to be decided ‘by lot’
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law