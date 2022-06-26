Inmate sentenced in Coffee County escapes

DECATUR, Ala. (WTVY) -An inmate serving a 20-year sentence imposed by a Coffee County judge escaped from an Alabama prison, the state Department of Corrections said on Sunday.

William Walker, housed at North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur, was last seen Sunday morning about 7:30, DOC said in a release.

Walker in 2013 was sentenced on drug manufacturing charges.

He has faced numerous other charges including stolen property and trafficking methamphetamine, per court records.

