Inmate sentenced in Coffee County escapes

William Walker Alabama Department of Corrections photo.
William Walker Alabama Department of Corrections photo.(ALDOC)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WTVY) -An inmate serving a 20-year sentence imposed by a Coffee County judge escaped from an Alabama prison, the state Department of Corrections said on Sunday.

William Walker, housed at North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur, was last seen Sunday morning about 7:30, DOC said in a release.

Walker in 2013 was sentenced on drug manufacturing charges.

He has faced numerous other charges including stolen property and trafficking methamphetamine, per court records.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

